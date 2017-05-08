Man charged with reckless homicide for fatal NW Side crash in June

A 38-year-old man was charged with reckless homicide in a Belmont Cragin crash in June that left one man dead and three other people injured.

Richard Massenburg, of the West Side Austin neighborhood, was charged with one count of reckless homicide, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His bond was set at $250,000 during a traffic court appearance Saturday.

He also faces multiple traffic citations, including failure to reduce speed, two counts of DUI and driving an uninsured motor vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

Massenburg was speeding near Cicero and Wellington at 9:53 a.m. June 11 when his vehicle struck a second vehicle, causing that vehicle to strike three others, police said at the time.

Javier Castregon, 38, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:51 a.m. that morning, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same neighborhood as the crash.

A 39-year-old woman was also taken to Illinois Masonic; and two other women, ages 27 and 77, were taken to Community First Medical Center. Their conditions were stabilized.

Massenburg’s next court appearance was scheduled for Monday.