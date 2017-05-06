Man charged with robbery of Fifth Third Bank branch in Loop

Surveillance photos of a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch April 18 in the Loop. | FBI

A man has been charged with the April robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in the Loop.

Anthony Morgan, 50, of Chicago, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with bank robbery, according to a criminal complaint released Monday by the FBI.

Morgan entered the bank branch at 4:18 p.m. and approached the teller, the FBI said. He handed the teller a note that read “I have a bomb in my bag.”

The teller gave Morgan $2,288, which he put in the gray bag he was carrying, the FBI said.

Morgan was identified by a relative, employees at the company he previously worked for and witnesses to the robbery, the FBI said. CTA records also showed Morgan using his CTA transit card shortly after the robbery, which matched the movements of the bank robber as he was tracked on video surveillance to a taxi, bus and Green Line station.

Morgan was also identified as the suspect in another bank robbery on Aug. 12, 2016 at a Chase bank branch at 2 N. Lasalle, the FBI said.

He was ordered detained at his initial appearance in federal court on Friday, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.