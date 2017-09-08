Man charged with robbing Lincoln Square bank

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed Albany Bank on Monday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. | FBI

A man has been charged with robbing a bank Monday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Victor Delfi, 38, was charged with one federal count of bank robbery in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, a teller at Albany Bank at 4400 N. Western Ave. heard a man say “Give me your money,” according to the complaint.

The teller turned around and saw a man wearing a nude, nylon mask over his face standing near the counter, according to the complaint. Delfi said, “Find your keys, and give me the money. No dye.”

The teller grabbed the keys to the money drawer, pushed the panic button, and handed over $1,340 in cash, according to the complaint.

Delfi put the money in a gray over-the-shoulder bag and tried to leave the bank, but a security guard blocked the door, according to the complaint.

The guard pepper-sprayed Delfi, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him, according to the complaint. The teller called 911, and Chicago Police responded and arrested Delfi. He was taken to a hospital following his arrest because he complained of shoulder pain.

He admitted to the robbery in an interview with FBI agents, according to the complaint.

Delfi, a Chicago resident, was ordered detained at his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.