Man charged with robbing Logan Square cellphone store at gunpoint

A man has been charged with robbing a cellphone store at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Dreonta Deton, 21, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

At 10:44 a.m., Deton entered the cellphone store in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee and forced a male victim into a back room, where he demanded several phones and electronics, police said.

He then forced the victim at gunpoint to open the register and give him the money inside, then ran away, police said.

About 4 p.m., Deton barricaded himself inside a building in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said. A SWAT team responded and took him into custody about 7:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the stolen items were recovered, along with the handgun used in the robbery, police said.

Deton, a Near West Side resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.