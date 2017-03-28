Man charged with robbing Naperville bank

A west suburban man has been charged with robbing a Bank of American branch in Naperville nearly two weeks ago.

Carl Triggs, 44, of Aurora faces one federal count of bank robbery, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Triggs walked into the bank branch at 1301 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville at 9:02 a.m. March 15 and handed the teller a note that said, “This is not a joke,” and “Give me your money,” according to the complaint. He then whispered to the teller, “I have a gun. I will use it. Make it quick.”

The teller handed Triggs $1,532 in cash, and he left the bank, taking the note with him, according to the complaint. The teller recognized the robber from a flyer in the bank about previous bank robberies in the western suburbs.

Two days later, on March 17, the FBI received a phone tip from someone claiming to be a family friend who recognized the suspect as Triggs, according to the complaint. The tipster told the FBI to go to Triggs’ Facebook page, where a photo showed him wearing the same sunglasses worn during the robbery.

Four other witnesses identified Triggs as the suspect in photo lineups, according to the complaint. One of the witnesses, the property manager of Triggs’ apartment complex in Aurora, said he paid his late rent the day of the robbery.

The FBI believes Triggs may have been responsible for robberies on Jan. 13 at a U.S. Bank branch in Lombard, and on Jan. 30 at a West Suburban Bank in Darien, according to the complaint. He has not been charged with those robberies.

Triggs was scheduled to appear in federal court for a detention hearing Tuesday.