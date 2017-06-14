Man charged with robbing North Aurora convenience store

A man has been charged with robbing a convenience store more than a week ago in west suburban North Aurora.

Jordan A. Burgos, 26, faces one felony count of armed robbery, according to North Aurora police.

At 5:32 p.m. on June 6, officers responded to an armed robbery at a store in the first block of South Lincolnway, police said.

Burgos entered the store and walked around for a few minutes, striking up a short conversation with the clerk before leaving, police said. He returned a minute later with a gun and demanded cash, then ran away east toward the Fox River.

At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at a convenience store in the 900 block of South Lake Street, or Route 31. The clerk recognized the suspect from photos and videos in the news and called police.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had already left the store and headed south on Lake Street in a silver Audi, police said.

An officer found the Audi heading north at Lake and Ashland, police said. The officer tried to pull the driver over, but he did not stop and a chase began.

During the chase, Burgos refused to stop, crossed the double yellow lines, sped and went through three red lights, police said. He was eventually pulled over at Route 31 and Airport Road and taken into custody.

Burgos, of Yorkville, was also charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and issued several traffic citations, police said. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond.

Burgos is also being held on a no-bond parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“The North Aurora Police Department would like to acknowledge the media coverage, social media shares, and numerous tips from the public which helped identify Burgos and ultimately resulted in his arrest one week after the armed robbery. The tips were vital to the case and are great examples of the public and police working together to make our communities safer,” according to the statement from police.