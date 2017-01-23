Man charged with robbing Sauk Village bank

An image taken from surveillance footage of the man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch Friday in Sauk Village. | FBI

A man has been charged with robbing a bank Friday afternoon in south suburban Sauk Village.

Terrance D. Dobbins, 36, faces one federal count of bank robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

About 3:05 p.m. Friday, Dobbins walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 2600 E. Sauk Trail Rd. in Sauk Village and gave a teller a note that said, “Give me $10,000,” according to the complaint.

The teller asked Dobbins if he had an account with the bank and if he wanted to make a withdrawal, and Dobbins said no, according to the complaint.

The teller realized the bank was being robbed, took cash from the teller drawer and handed it to Dobbins, according to the complaint.

Dobbins asked something to the effect of, “That’s all you have?” and the teller said yes, according to the complaint. Dobbins walked out of the bank with $1,350.

Immediately after, another bank employee learned of the robbery from the teller, and saw the suspect walking through the bank parking lot wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a “Michael Jordan” logo on the front.

One of the tellers called 911, reported the robbery and gave police a description of the suspect, according to the complaint.

About five minutes later, a Sauk Village police officer spotted someone matching the description in a drainage ditch area near the bank, according to the complaint. Dobbins surrendered as soon as he was approached by the officer.

The stolen cash was found on Dobbins during a search, who admitted robbing the bank in a recorded statement, according to the complaint.

“Great investigative response and arrested by Sauk Village, Illinois, Police Department,” FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

Dobbins, of Hazel Crest, had his initial court appearance Monday morning in federal court.