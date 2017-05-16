Man charged with robbing U.S. Bank in Stickney

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank branch on May 9 in Stickney. | FBI

A man has been charged with robbing a bank last week in southwest suburban Stickney.

Isa Allan, 21, was charged with one federal count of bank robbery, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

At 10:15 a.m. on May 9, Allan entered the U.S. Bank branch at 4001 S. Harlem Ave. in Stickney, handed the teller a note, and said “cash now,” according to the complaint.

Allan then said, “I’m watching you, stay quiet,” according to the complaint. The teller gave him money from the drawer, and he demanded more each time the teller handed over cash, the complaint alleges.

He put the money in a bag he was carrying, and once the drawer was empty, he left the bank, according to the complaint.

Immediately after the robbery, bank employees called police with a description of the suspect. Within minutes, responding police officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description standing next to a van in the bank’s parking lot.

When the man saw the officers, he ran away and was arrested after a brief chase, according to the complaint. A hammer and a drill were recovered from his waistband, and $7,460 in cash was recovered from the van.

The van had been reported stolen the same morning from a construction company while parked in downtown Chicago, according to the complaint.

A bank employee also identified Allan as the robber.

“Great investigative assistance by the Stickney, Illinois, Police Department,” FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

Allan, of Countryside, was ordered detained, according to Croon.