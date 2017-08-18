Man charged with sexual abuse of 10-year-old girl near NW Side school

A man has been charged with sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon near a school in the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Mario Rivera, 41, approached the girl at 3:25 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Diversey and “touched her inappropriately,” according to Chicago Police.

Barry Elementary School is located less than a block away at Kilbourn and Diversey.

Investigators eventually identified Rivera as the suspect and took him into custody, police said.

He has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13, and predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13.

Rivera, who lives in the nearby Hermosa neighborhood, was expected to appear in bond court on Friday, police said.