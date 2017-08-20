Man charged with sexual assault at Robbins assisted living facility

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman more than two years ago at an assisted living facility in south suburban Robbins.

Charles Bryant, 57, faces felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

On June 13, 2015, a 58-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in the 13800 block of Utica Avenue in Robbins reported that she was sexually assaulted by Bryant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bryant held the woman down, preventing her from crying out for help, and sexually assaulted her, according to the sheriff’s office. After the attack, the woman ran out of the room and later told the staff what happened.

The sheriff’s office reopened the investigation in November 2016. Earlier this year, DNA tied Bryant to the assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bryant, now a resident of Hazel Crest, was arrested Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.