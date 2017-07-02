Man charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl in Montgomery

A 21-year-old Oswego man was charged last week with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year in west suburban Montgomery.

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies began investigating in July when someone reported that a family acquaintance “made sexual contact” with a 14-year-old girl in the 0-100 block of Seneca Drive in Montgomery, according to a statement from Kendall County Dep. Nancy Velez.

Detectives investigated for more than five months, and on Jan. 27, Joshua Benjamin was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Velez said. He was arrested Feb. 1.

Benjamin’ was released from jail after posting 10 percent of a $25,000 bond.