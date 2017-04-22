Man charged with sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in Logan Square

A man has been charged with sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl last week in a Logan Square neighborhood grocery store on the Northwest Side.

Noe Moreno, 43, was charged with a felony count of criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 9 years old, according to Chicago Police.

About 9:30 p.m. on April 15, the girl was in the store in the 3900 block of West Diversey when Moreno walked up, motioned her to him, and kissed her on the cheek, police said. He then grabbed the girl’s hand and placed it into his pants pocket.

He ran away when one of the girl’s family members confronted him, police said. He was taken into custody Friday in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee.

Moreno, who lives in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was expected to appear in bond court Sunday, police said.