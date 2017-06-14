Man charged with sexually assaulting friend in Orland Park

A 23-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he knew early Sunday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Martynas Sadzevicius faces one felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to Orland Park police.

In the early morning hours Sunday, Sadzevicius picked the woman, in her late teens, up in his car and drove her to his Orland Park home, where they parked in the driveway, police said. Sadzevicius sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

The woman reported the assault and Sadzevicius was arrested at his home later Sunday, police said.

Sadzevicius was ordered held on a $100,000 bond Tuesday during a hearing at the Bridgeview courthouse, police said. He is next scheduled to appear in court July 10.