Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lake View apartment

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman early Sunday in a Lake View neighborhood apartment on the North Side.

Alexander Carter, 46, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated robbery indicating he was armed with a firearm, both felonies, according to a statement from Chicago Police. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft of lost or mislaid property and reckless conduct.

The 23-year-old woman met Carter at a bar Saturday evening, police said. He sexually assaulted her shortly after midnight in an apartment in the 500 block of West Oakdale.

After the assault, Carter took off with some of the woman’s property, including her cell phone, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical attention and her condition was stabilized.

Carter, who lives in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday, police said.