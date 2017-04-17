Man charged with shooting 28-year-old man to death on South Side

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man earlier this month in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Jaquel Foots, 20, faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with the April 6 shooting, according to Chicago Police.

At 3:22 p.m. that day, 28-year-old Arsennial Allen was standing in front of a store in the 2300 block of East 83rd Street when a gunman walked up and shot him in the head, authorities said.

Allen, a South Shore neighborhood resident, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died less than two hours later, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Foots, who lives in the Lawndale neighborhood, was arrested Saturday after being identified as the shooter, police said.

On Sunday he was ordered held at Cook County Jail on a $2 million bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Monday.