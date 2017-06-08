Man charged with shooting another man in Chicago Lawn

A man has been charged with shooting another man Friday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Kevin L. Banton, 35, faces one felony count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago Police.

About 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Banton got into an argument with a 27-year-old man inside a business in the 2700 block of West 63rd Street, police said. The men walked outside and Banton fired shots.

The 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said at the time.

Banton, who lives in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, was taken into custody after the shooting, police said. He was scheduled for a Sunday bond hearing.