Man charged with shooting at Oak Lawn gas station

A man has been charged with shooting a person Thursday night at a gas station in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Carson K. Banasiak, 18, faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with the 9:42 p.m. shooting at the Citgo in the 9800 block of South Cicero, according to Oak Lawn police.

When officers responded to a call of an armed person at the gas station, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The victim, whose age and gender were not provided, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Witnesses told the officers that the shooter had left the area, leaving the weapon at the scene, police said. The suspect, identified as Banasiak, was found a short time later.

The investigation revealed that Banasiak brought the weapon to the scene, where he and the victim became involved in a fight, struggled for the weapon, and the juvenile was subsequently shot.

Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil on Saturday ordered Banasiak held at Cook County Jail on a $100,000 bond, court records show.

Banasiak, who lives in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge, is due back in court on Tuesday.