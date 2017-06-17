Man charged with shooting at vehicle in West Chicago

A man is facing weapons and drug charges after he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle last week in West Chicago.

Jose Cardenas, 26, of West Chicago, is charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

West Chicago police were called about 3:48 a.m. on June 10 after someone in one vehicle shot at a second vehicle in the west suburb, prosecutors said. Detectives eventually identified Cardenas as the suspected shooter and took him into custody at his workplace on Thursday.

The aggravated discharge of a firearm charge stems from the June 10 shooting, while all the other charges are related to his arrest on Thursday, prosecutors said. His next court appearance was scheduled for June 26.

“The allegations against this defendant are very serious and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Arrotney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, no one in the vehicle or any innocent bystanders were injured by the brazen behavior alleged against Mr. Cardenas.”