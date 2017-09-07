Man charged with shooting, critically wounding teen in Englewood

A man has been charged with shooting and critically wounding a teenager last month in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Dudley Grace, 24, faces felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

About 12:40 a.m. on June 14, Grace shot the 17-year-old boy as he walked south in the 6000 block of South Throop, police said.

The boy was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Grace, of the South Shore neighborhood, was ordered held without bond Saturday at the Cook County jail, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.