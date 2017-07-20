Man charged with shooting driver after altercation in Tinley Park

A man has been charged with shooting a driver seven times after a traffic incident early Tuesday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Andres Rodriguez, 38, faces one felony count of attempted murder, according to Tinley Park police.

Rodriguez was walking near 69th Avenue and 173rd Place about 1:30 a.m. when he ran into a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man, police said.

The driver got out of his vehicle to check on Rodriguez and a scuffle ensued, police said. Rodriguez pulled out a handgun and shot the man seven times.

The driver was able to talk to investigators, but remains hospitalized Thursday, police said.

Rodriguez, a Tinley Park resident, was immediately taken into custody, police said. He was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday at the Bridgeview courthouse.