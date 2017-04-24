Man charged with shooting friend in Elgin

A man has been charged with accidentally shooting his friend early Saturday in northwest suburban Elgin.

Jeffery A. Cohn, 35, faces three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, all felonies, according to Elgin police.

Officers responded at 5:53 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim suffering from “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, police said. Investigators determined the victim was accidentally shot by his friend while they were at the friend’s house in the 100 block of Moseley Street.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division responded to the home and the friend, identified as Cohn, was taken into custody without incident, police said. Two guns and ammunition were found during a search of the house.

Cohn, a convicted felon who does not have a valid FOID card, appeared in court Sunday, where his bond was set at $50,000, according to police and the Kane County sheriff’s office. He posted the required $5,000 and was released.