Man charged with shooting in Fernwood

A man has been charged with shooting another man early Monday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Kermit Storey, 42, faces one felony count of aggravated battery, according to Chicago Police.

A 36-year-old man was in an argument at 2:43 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Wallace when another male pulled out a handgun and shot him in the right leg, police said at the time.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Storey was arrested that same night, at the same location as the shooting after he was identified by a witness, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.