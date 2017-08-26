Man charged with shooting teenage boy multiple times in Logan Square

An 18-year-old man was charged with shooting a teenage boy earlier this month in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times at 4:04 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 1900 block of North Spaulding during an argument with Mondre Hodges, who pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

The teenager was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arm, back and chest, police said at the time.

Hodges, who lives in the Logan square neighborhood, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery-discharged weapon, police said.

Bond was denied for Hodges during a court appearance Saturday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 1.