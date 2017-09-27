Man charged with soliciting sex from minor freed without bond by judge

A west suburban man charged with soliciting sex from a minor was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after promising to appear at his next court hearing.

Richard L. Herra, 49, of Elburn, was taken into custody Monday and charged with felony counts of indecent solicitation of a child, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and indecent solicitation of a child through the internet, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Earlier this month, Herra solicited a girl younger than 17 years for a sex act that, if committed, would have constituted aggravated criminal sexual assault, the state’s attorney’s office said. He also used the internet to discuss a sex act that, if committed, would have constituted aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

During a hearing Wednesday, a judge released Herra on a signature bond, despite the objection of prosecutors. Herra’s next court appearance was set for Oct. 12.

As part of his bond, Herra is prohibited from contacting the victim, or any minors who aren’t in his family, prosecutors said.

If convicted of the most serious offense, he faces up to 5 years in prison. He would also be required to register as a sexual offender for 10 years, prosecutors said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Kane County sheriff’s office at (630) 444-1103.