Man charged with South Shore shooting

A South Side man has been charged with shooting another man on Wednesday afternoon in South Shore.

Malon Moore, 28, faces felony counts aggravated discharge of a firearm on an occupied vehicle and unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago Police.

About 12:45 p.m., Moore walked out of a gangway in the 2900 block of East 79th Street and shot a 39-year-old man in the legs, police said.

Officers saw the shooting and chased Moore into a home in the 7900 block of South Escanaba, where they arrested him, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and his condition was stabilized, according to police, who initially said he was 41.

Moore is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday afternoon.