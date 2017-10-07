Man charged with stabbing another man during argument in Morgan Park

A man has been charged with stabbing another man Saturday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Terrence Williams, 40, faces one felony count of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to Chicago Police.

He was identified as the suspect who stabbed a 63-year-old man in the neck at 7:52 p.m. Saturday during an argument in front of liquor store in the 1400 block of West 115th Street, police said.

The 63-year-old was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said at the time.

Williams, who lives in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, was scheduled for a Monday bond hearing.