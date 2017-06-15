Man charged with stabbing at North Avenue Beach

A man has been charged with stabbing another man during a fight Tuesday evening at North Avenue Beach.

Pablo Sosa, 35, faces felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, according to Chicago Police.

He was identified as the suspect who stabbed a 25-year-old man during a fight over a domestic-related issue about 6:15 p.m. near the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Sosa was then stabbed in the face, knee and wrist, authorities said.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the victim was in serious-to-critical condition, police said.

Sosa, a documented gang member who lives in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, was taken into custody about 1 a.m. Wednesday at the hospital, police said. He was scheduled for a Thursday bond hearing.