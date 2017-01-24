Man charged with stabbing cousin of ex’s boyfriend

A Markham man was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bail Tuesday for allegedly stabbing to death the cousin of his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend.

Dalashawn Brown was outside the building of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on the Far South Side early Sunday morning, as were the victim, Reginald Boston, and his cousin, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said.

Boston, 26, and his cousin, who is currently dating Brown’s ex-girlfriend, heard footsteps in the gangway in the 3200 block of East 91st. When they saw someone walking in the gangway toward them, they saw Brown, Santini said.

Someone else asked who it was, and Brown responded “it’s Dayla,” referring to his nickname, Santini said.

As he approached, Brown, 30, who was wearing a puffy green coat, pulled his hands out of his coat pocket to show that he had nothing on him, Santini said. He then went on to say he was in the area for his kids, Santini said.

When Brown’s ex-girlfriend opened the door, her current boyfriend looked in her direction before looking toward Brown, Santini said. At that moment, he saw Brown pull back his arm from Boston’s abdominal area, Santini said.

Brown then ran away, Santini said. Boston went on to tell his cousin that Brown stabbed him and the two went after Brown, Santini said.

Soon, Boston had a hard time breathing. He later died at Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Boston’s cousin later identified Brown as the man who stabbed Boston, Santini said.

Brown was arrested at work in Crestwood the same day.

Brown, a father of four, was employed at an oil change facility, an assistant public defender said.