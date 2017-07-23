Man charged with stabbing roommate in unincorporated Lake Villa

A man was charged with stabbing his roommate earlier this month in north suburban unincorporated Lake Villa.

Deputies responded about 8:40 p.m. July 13 to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 36600 block of North James Drive, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. When they arrived, deputies found a 38-year-old who had suffered stab wounds to the head, neck, face and arms.

The man, who lives at the apartment, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Following an investigation, it was determined that he was stabbed by his roommate, 31-year-old Joshua M. Marksberry, who left the apartment before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said. Marksberry stabbed his roommate following an argument.

On July 14, sheriff’s detectives obtained a warrant to arrest Marksberry for felony counts of attempt first degree murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team found that Marksberry was eluding capture by staying at different friends’ homes, the sheriff’s office said. He was then seen driving a landscaping truck on July 21.

After watching him park the vehicle in a driveway in the 15000 block of West Wadsworth Road in Wadsworth, members of the warrants team took him into custody without incident.

Marksberry is being held at the Lake County Jail on $3,000,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for August 8.