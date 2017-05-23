Man charged with stealing beer from Libertyville garage

A 19-year-old man is facing burglary charges for allegedly stealing beer from a garage on Monday in north suburban Libertyville.

About 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on Emerson Lane for a report of a male stealing beer from a garage refrigerator, Libertyville police said. Officer were told the male was being chased by the homeowner whose beer was stolen on a bicycle.

Christopher Slater, of Libertyville, was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Gulfstream Parkway, and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was treated for nausea.

An investigation found Slater entered three garages that were left open in the area and stole alcohol, cigarettes and a Bluetooth speaker, police said.

Slater was charged with three counts of residential burglary and unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor, according to police. His bail was set at $75,000.