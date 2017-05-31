Man charged with stealing copper wire from South Side Metra rail yard

A south suburban man was charged Tuesday with stealing $1,500 in copper wire from a Metra rail yard on the South Side.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, Orlando Dampier was caught stealing copper wire in a Metra yard at 12301 S. Indiana Ave., according to a statement from Metra.

Dampier, 36, of Dolton, was charged with felony theft, is a suspect in multiple other thefts from Metra property and also has pending Metra police charges, the statement said. He is also wanted on four outstanding Lake County, Ind. felony theft arrest warrants.

In addition, Dampier is also a suspect in multiple tire thefts and car burglaries near Metra service areas, the statement said. Metra detectives are working with other police departments in those areas.

A second suspect also caught trespassing Tuesday fled the area, Metra said. Detectives have identified that person and are seeking his arrest.