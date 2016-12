Man charged with stealing packages on North Side

A 28-year-old man has been charged with stealing packages from a Bucktown property Thursday afternoon.

Joseph Richmond, of the 6800 block of South Ridgeland, was identified as the man who was seen taking two packages without the owner’s permission about 1:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Honore, Chicago Police said.

He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and faces one felony count of theft, police said.