Man charged with strangling wife in Bartlett

A man has been charged with strangling his wife Wednesday morning at their home in northwest suburban Bartlett.

Carlo Madonia, 58, faces one count of first-degree murder, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

About 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the couple’s home in the 200 block of Lido Trail in Bartlett, prosecutors said. The officers found Madonia standing in the kitchen with blood on his hands.

They then searched the home and found the body of Madonia’s wife, 58-year-old Nancy Madonia, upstairs, prosecutors said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At some point Wednesday, Carlo Madonia and his wife got into an argument that turned physical and resulted in Carlo Madonia strangling his wife, prosecutors said.

Judge Joseph Bugos ordered Carlo Madonia held on a $3 million bond Friday morning, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 12.

“Domestic violence continues to be a very serious problem,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

“According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly twenty people per minute are physically abused by a spouse or initiate partner in the United States. This equates to more than 10 million victims of domestic violence every year. I extend my sincerest condolences to Nancy’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with this senseless loss of life,” Berlin said.