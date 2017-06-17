Man charged with supplying heroin that caused Gurnee woman’s death

A north suburban man has been charged with supplying the heroin that caused a Gurnee woman’s fatal overdose in March.

Glenn E. Trauthwein, 35, has been charged with drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies, for providing heroin to 33-year-old Colleen J. Todorovic before her death, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called March 3 to a home in the 18700 block of West Highfield Drive in unincorporated Gurnee, where the found Todorovic unresponsive and suffering an apparent opioid overdose, the sheriff’s office said. They administered Naloxone in an attempt to reverse the effects of the overdose, but it was unsuccessful and Todorovic was pronounced dead.

Investigators eventually identified Trauthwein as the person responsible for supplying her with the drugs that caused her fatal overdose, according to the sheriff’s office. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident Thursday at his Lake Villa home.

“This is yet another tragic example of the effect heroin has in our community,” Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said in a statement.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force will continue making it a top-priority identifying and arresting drug dealers who choose to sell these poisons on our streets, while we continue educating our youth on the catastrophic consequences of drug abuse,” he said.

Trauthwein is being held at the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for July 6.