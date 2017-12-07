Man charged with threatening Lake County judge on voicemail

A north suburban man has been charged with threatening a Lake County judge on a voicemail left with a Waukegan city employee.

Daryl G. Carter, 44, of Waukegan, faces two felonies for leaving the message for the city employee on July 11, saying he planned to physically harm the judge, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

City officials told the sheriff’s office about the message, and an investigation found the call came from a residence in Waukegan, authorities said.

Once detectives learned Carter, a known gang member, was the man who left the voicemail, officers arrested him at his Waukegan home, the sheriff’s office said.

Carter was charged with threatening a public official and disorderly conduct, both felonies, according to the sheriff’s office. He also had an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a felony retail theft charge.

Carter is being held in the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bond, officials said. He is next scheduled to appear in court July 31.