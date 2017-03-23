Man charged with throwing brick through window of Long Grove home

A man has been charged with throwing a brick through a window of a neighbor’s home Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Long Grove.

Deputies were called at 1:50 p.m. for reports of a possibly burglary in progress at the home in the 6000 block of September Boulevard, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. The homeowner reported hearing glass shatter.

Investigators arrived and found the front door damaged, along with shattered glass on the ground, the sheriff’s office said. A short time later, they found 52-year-old Michael J. Lamendella walking in the area.

Members of the sheriff’s Crisis Intervention Team spoke with him and determined that he had thrown a brick through the glass, according to the sheriff’s office. Lamendella, who lives nearby, was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property.

He remains held at the Lake County Jail pending a bond hearing Thursday morning.