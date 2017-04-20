Man charged with throwing chair at 71-year-old who later died

The death of a 71-year-old man who had a chair thrown at him at a West Side nursing home 10 months ago has been ruled a homicide.

On June 7, 2016, 31-year-old Nicholas Brown threw a chair at 71-year-old Timothy Everett at a nursing home in the 1500 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera, according to police.

Everett was originally hospitalized in serous condition, police said. He was moved to another nursing home in the 9500 block of South Mayfield Avenue in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Wednesday found Everett died of complications of blunt force trauma to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Brown, a Bellwood resident, was arrested March 15 and charged with aggravated battery causing greatly bodily harm to a senior citizen, police said.

He remains at the Cook County Jail on a $150,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court May 25, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.