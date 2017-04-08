Man charged with throwing knife that killed co-worker in Hampshire

A Rockford man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he threw a knife Wednesday that fatally struck a co-worker at a meat plant in northwest suburban Hampshire.

Ler Htoo, 27, “recklessly” threw the meat knife at his co-worker, 22-year-old Ai Moo Say, of Rockford, at a meat plant in the 200 block of Flannigan Road, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. The knife then struck Say near his heart, causing an entry wound that resulted in his death.

Htoo was charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said. He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $10,000 bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 18.

Htoo will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device if he’s able to post bond, prosecutors said. In addition, he’s prohibited from returning to where the incident happened. If convicted, he faces between 2 and 5 years in prison.