Man charged with trespassing, damaging Woodridge home

A 29-year-old man has been charged with trespassing and damaging a west suburban home Monday morning in west suburban Woodridge.

About 3:22 a.m., a person woke up to unfamiliar sounds in their home in the 7600 block of Deerfield Avenue, according to Woodridge police.

The resident saw an unknown man entering the home feet-first through a window, police said.

When officers arrived, they arrested Jose Hernandez of Woodridge, police said.

Officers took Hernandez to the DuPage County Jail, where he was charged with criminal trespass to a residence, and criminal damage to a property, police said.