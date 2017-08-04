Man charged with trying to bribe test official in Elgin

A Naperville man has been charged with trying to bribe his way into a passing score on an electrical contractor exam last month in northwest suburban Elgin.

Todd E. Ayer, 53, took a licensing exam about 12:30 p.m. March 10, according to a statement from Elgin police. The test is required to get permits to perform electrical work in Elgin.

When the exam was over and he was the last participant in the room, Ayer offered money to the city employee administering the test in exchange for a passing score, police said. The employee refused and later contacted the police.

An arrest warrant for Ayer was issued April 6, police said. Ayer, who lives in Naperville, turned himself in the next day and was charged with a felony count of bribery of a public official.

He was later released after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bond, police said.