Man charged with vandalizing Loop synagogue

A man has been charged with vandalizing the Chicago Loop Synagogue early Saturday.

Stuart Wright, 31, faces one count of hate crime at a church or synagogue and one count of criminal damage between $300 and $10,000, both felonies, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded at 12:20 a.m. Saturday to a call of “criminal damage in progress” at the temple at 16 S. Clark St., police said.

The vandal got out of a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, and placed several swastika stickers on the front doors, police said. Then he took a metal object and smashed the front glass windows.

Wright was identified as the vandal after anonymous information was provided on a tip line to Area Central detectives and he was identified on surveillance video, police said. He was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday as he left a home in the 2100 block of South Loomis.

Wright is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday, police said. His home address was not known Wednesday afternoon.