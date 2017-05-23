Man charged with Vernon Hills home invasion, battery

A man has been charged with a home invasion earlier this month in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Phineas E. Ciorobitca, 21, faces one felony count of criminal trespass to residence and two misdemeanor counts of battery, according to Vernon Hills police.

At 9:10 p.m. May 5, Ciorobitca knocked on the door of a home in the 1200 block of Georgetown Way, then and struck the resident with his fist when the victim answered, police said.

Ciorobitca then forced his way into the home, where he and the victim fought, police said. The victim was able to push him away, and Ciorobitca ran out.

Despite an extensive search of the area with a Mundelein police K-9 unit, police were unable to locate the suspect.

Police said Ciorobitca and the victim had known each other for about a year, and he had become angry with the victim over a personal matter.

In the early morning hours of May 6, police learned Ciorobitca had ben hospitalized, though it was not related to the home invasion, police said.

The Lake Forest resident was taken into custody May 18, police said. He was released on bond and is next scheduled to appear in court in Waukegan on June 1.