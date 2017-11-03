Man charged with violent carjacking in South Loop

A man has been charged with a violent carjacking that happened late Wednesday in the South Loop, police said.

A 33-year-old man was leaving work shortly after 11:15 p.m. when up to six males approached him in a parking garage in the 800 block of South Wabash, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects swarmed the man’s vehicle, blocked his exit and then beat him, police said. One of the suspects then jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a police station.

The vehicle was found a short time later and an 18-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.

Kelvin Agyapong was charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and aggravated battery, police said.

Agyapong’s bond was set at $350,000, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is scheduled for March 15.