Man charged with waving knife during Volo domestic dispute

A man has been charged with brandishing a knife during a domestic dispute Saturday evening in northwest suburban Volo.

Authorities were called at 5:19 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Terra Firma Lane in Volo, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived to find 35-year-old Arthur A. Cal intoxicated and armed with a knife.

When deputies tried to talk to Cal, he began waving the knife and said, “Come and get me,” the sheriff’s office said. He then ran to another room and slammed the door to keep a deputy from entering.

When officers got into the room, they found Cal still armed with the knife and refusing to put it down, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies used a Taser on him and then took him into custody. No injuries were reported.

Cal, who lives in Volo, was charged with three class 4 felony counts of aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $20,000 bond and is expected back in court Jan. 31.