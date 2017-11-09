A man has been charged with shooting and wounding another man last week in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Michael Ashton, 33, faces felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery, according to Chicago Police.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 5, the 27-year-old victim got into a fight with Ashton, who pulled a gun and shot him twice in the 6100 block of South Ashland, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting saw Ashton running from the scene and “acting suspiciously,” police said. He tried to evade arrest.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Ashton, a West Englewood resident, was ordered held without bond Friday at the Cook County Jail, according to police and Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.