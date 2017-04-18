Man charged with Wicker Park shooting

A man has been charged with shooting another man Sunday morning in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Ismael Betancourt, 29, faces one count each of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, unlawful possession of a handgun and aggravated assault with the discharge of a firearm, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.

At 5:47 a.m., a 32-year-old man was walking in the 1100 block of North Ashland when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, police said. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Shakespeare District police officers witnessed the shooting and stopped the vehicle as Betancourt was trying to speed away in the 800 block of North Ashland, police said. Shell casings and a handgun were recovered in the vehicle and Betancourt was taken into custody.

Police said both Betancourt and the victim are convicted felons and documented gang members. Betancourt, who lives in the West Town neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.