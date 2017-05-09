Man says he was shot in Calumet Park, but cops question story

A man found wounded in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday night told investigators he’d been shot in Calumet Park, but police in the southern suburb have been unable to verify his story.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 9500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, and found the 19-year-old with two gunshot wounds to the arm, according to Chicago Police.

The man told the officers he’d been shot in the 12600 block of South Ashland Avenue in Calumet Park, police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

But Calumet Park Police Chief Kenneth Mann said the victim’s story didn’t check out.

Investigators checked several locations given by the victim, and spoke to employees at multiple nearby businesses, but were unable to locate a crime scene or any evidence the man was actually shot in the suburb, Mann said.