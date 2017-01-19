Man committed two Belmont Cragin armed robberies Thursday

Police are searching for a man who committed two robberies Thursday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 9:25 a.m., the man robbed several victims at gunpoint inside a business in the 5700 block of West Fullerton, according to the community alert from Area North detectives.

About ten minutes later, the same man robbed a victim at knifepoint in the 5800 block of West Belden, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 22 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and 140 to 170 pounds, police said. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and plaid pajama-type pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.