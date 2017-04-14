Man freed in Reynaldo Guevara murder case

Roberto Almodovar, who was sentenced to life in prison based on testimony by a former Chicago Police detective accused of framing dozens of defendants during the 1990s, was released from prison Friday.

Almodovar and William Negron spent over two decades in prison. Since their incarceration for the double murder of Jorge Rodriguez and Amy Merkes, a witness has since come forward to say that detective Reynaldo Guevara steered him to pick the two men out of a police lineup.

Almodovar’s release comes two days after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office would no longer oppose a motion for a new trial for him and Negron

On Friday, Judge James Linn said he was “stunned” to hear that the top prosecutor wanted to drop the case after years of post-conviction litigation.

After the brief court hearing, Almodovar’s mother told reporters that her son asked her for a turkey dinner, his favorite cake and the biggest room to sleep in.

“After a thorough and deliberate review of the evidence and arguments presented to the circuit court, the State’s Attorney’s Office has concluded that the evidence presented could change the result of this case on retrial,” Foxx’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In light of this decision, we have determined that proceeding with this case is no longer in the best interests of justice and we are withdrawing our opposition to petitioners’ request for a new trial. Based on the totality of the evidence currently available, the office has concluded that it is insufficient to support a retrial of this case.”

Guevara’s name has surfaced in dozens of bids for new trials by defendants who claimed that the veteran investigator bullied witnesses or elicited false confessions.

Guevara, who retired in 2014 after more than 30 years with the police department, recently refused to testify about his work, asserting his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Guevara’s lawyer has said the veteran detective, now 73, is the victim of a gang conspiracy to undermine his work.

The city of Chicago spent nearly $2 million to have former U.S. Attorney Scott Lassar review some 70 cases handled by Guevara, and last year received a report that a “handful” of convictions— including Almodovar’s— were likely bogus.