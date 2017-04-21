Man crashes while evading traffic stop in Edgewater

A 26-year-old man was injured early Friday in a crash while speeding away from a traffic stop in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood.

Officers saw his vehicle run a red light about 1:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Ashland, according to Chicago Police. They tried to pull him over, but he kept going and crashed into several parked cars and then a building.

The driver was taking to Illinois Masonic Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, police said. He remains in police custody with citations pending.